CIS students are NYS Tech champions

MOUNT MORRIS –– Computer Information Services (CIS) students from the Mount Morris Career and Technical Education Center recently competed in the New York State FBLA Competition and placed in the top five.

The students submitted projects they have been working on for much of the year in the CIS class. These projects were judged against other students’ submissions from all across New York state.

Larry Harvey is the CIS Instructor at the Mount Morris CTE Center. He noted how participation in this competition is voluntary and how these students set a great example for their classmates.

“At the beginning of the school year, I presented this competition opportunity to my students and explained all of the competition categories. Participation in these events is not mandatory which means students have to go above and beyond their normal course work to enter in the New York State FBLA Competition,” Harvey explained. “I am very proud of these students for continuing to put forth the effort to compete at this high level. It is because of their drive and self-motivation that they were able to continue our winning streak and for William and Cristian to capture our fifth straight New York State FBLA title in Game Design and Simulation Programing.”

Computer Game and Simulation Programming:

First Place - William Bucknam (Perry) Cristian Ciccarelli (Warsaw)

Digital Video:

Fourth Place - Kim Ayers (Wayland-Cohocton), Abigail Englebert (Perry), Eric Years (Wayland-Cohocton)

Computer Problem Solving:

Fifth Place - Kim Ayers (Wayland-Cohocton)

Graphic Design:

Fourth Place - Desirae Grasby (Perry)