Locally-sourced farm to table restaurant opens in Nunda at Woodlynn Hills Golf Course

The Express

NUNDA — Farm-fresh cuisine sourced by local New York farmers, breweries, cideries, and wineries converge at the Whistling Farmer Pub at Woodlynn Hills Golf Course in Nunda.

The Whistling Farmer Pub opened for lunch, dinner, and hosting special events seven days a week April 1 and is open to the public.

Minutes from Letchworth State Park, the pub offers classic American favorites with one-of-a-kind twists in true gastropub fashion. The re-imagined menu and dining experience is the brain-child of Farm to Table LLC, a partnership of three locals with a passion for sourcing their restaurant’s offerings from the rich agricultural tradition of our area. Meat sourced from a farm down the road, local produce, beverages, and cheeses in addition to options for vegans and vegetarians take center stage.

Knapp Farms of Dansville serves as one of the suppliers for signature dishes like braised short-rib, smash burgers, and steaks with a la carte toppings as well as beef on weck spring rolls and oxtail soup. A stuffed pepper sandwich topped with garlic marinara and vegan cheese and locally grown beer-battered asparagus are just a few options to please vegan and vegetarian patrons. Pub traditions like Wednesday wing night, Friday fish fry, and house made pastries and desserts will continue.

Executive Chef Colin Ferington brings an accessible and vibrant culinary twist to traditional pub fare that is inspired by his work as a chef at upscale steak-houses in Rochester and most recently, his time as executive chef at a popular Buffalo micro-brewery and ale house.

What would an Englishman, a cowboy, and a history teacher have in common? They decided to take over management of a restaurant on the front step of Letchworth State Park.

“We can’t wait to open year-round with some proper farm-fare,” said Richard Trayford, partner of Farm to Table LLC and management at the Whistling Farmer Pub, before opening day. “We have a great young culinary team fresh from the Buffalo and Rochester restaurant scene.”

Trayford, a native of England, is the son of a dairy farmer. He is a horse breeder, guest house proprietor and former CEO of a global, four-time Inc 500 listed business. He is joined by partners Tracy English and Jay Kaczmarek. English is a stockman, farrier and former top 10 USA rodeo bull rider. Kaczmarek is a member of the Wilson beef family and history teacher with an MS in international studies and a minor in business.

The Whistling Farmer Pub is a restaurant, bar, and special event/wedding venue located at 8780 Route 408, Nunda, NY 14517 on the premises of Woodlynn Hills Golf Course.