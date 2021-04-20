Dansville Ambulance honors members after challenging year

The Express

DANSVILLE — Last year, on Feb. 22, 2020, Dansville Ambulance held its annual Banquet and Awards Ceremony at the Dansville Moose Club.

A number of special guests and local dignitaries were on hand to celebrate a very busy year, and honor those who rose to the challenges.

Little did everyone know what was in store for the next 365 days and beyond as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and turned the world upside down a few weeks later.

But this year, on Feb. 24, 2021, the dinner was not at the Moose Club, but was delivered to the ambulance base from Jack’s Gaslight Grill with honors handed out.

Dansville Ambulance honored members who responded to 100 or more calls for 2020.

In ascending order, the honors were handed out to John Seward (102 calls), Samantha King (105), John White (118), Rob Smith (145), Floyd Sick (155), Kelly Mychalishyn (182), Andrea Pearson (203), and Tanya Tatu, who with 209 calls was honored as the member with the most calls responded to in 2020.

Tanya Tatu was also honored for the Most Hours on Schedule during the year with 1,980 hours. After displaying her dedication Tatu was elected captain of the Dansville Ambulance, marking the first time in 30 years, and only the second time in the 53 year history of the agency, a woman has been elected to the top position of the Dansville Ambulance company.

Other honors were awarded for career calls responded to (starting at 500 calls, and every 250 calls after that). They went to Greg Horr (500), Floyd Sick (1,000), John Seward (2,000) and Shannon Griese (3,500 calls).

The Outstanding Service Award for 1-5 years went to Andy Patterson.

The Outstanding Service Award for 6-10 years went to Tanya Tatu.

The Outstanding Service Award for 11-plus years went to Len Saluzzo.

The Member of the Year Award was handed to Floyd Sick.