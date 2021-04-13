Dansville Central School makes progress on facility upgrades

By Jeff Miller

The Express

DANSVILLE — Even though schools were closed, work was still being done.

This type of “schoolwork” though, had to do with renovating classrooms and the stage in the Ellis B. Hyde Elementary School, the Dansville High School auditorium and the Dansville bus garage.

Four classrooms in the elementary school were renovated into two separate and spacious chorus and band rooms. The former music rooms were renovated into classrooms. The former school gymnatorium stage was renovated into a school-wide Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) room. These were finished by the time school started in the Fall.

In the high school, the auditorium is being renovated with new flooring, new seating, new lighting — including stage lighting — new sound technology as well as video recording and video broadcasting technology.

In addition, the bus garage is being renovated with new security systems, new bathrooms and a large break room/meeting room, as well as a new dispatch area, new offices and a new entry and egress.

This capital improvement project was approved by the Board of Education and district voters in 2018. Another project was approved by the board and voters in 2019, and is set to begin in May. That project includes a new football stadium, and track and fields behind the high school.