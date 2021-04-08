Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 20% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey

USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 20% of people living in Livingston County are fully vaccinated as of April 6, according to data from the New York Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

New York reported 1,918,437 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 3% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in New York as of April 6 are St. Lawrence County, Warren County, Essex County, Clinton County and Hamilton County.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Livingston County as of April 6:

How many people in Livingston County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

31% of people in Livingston County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 19,898 people

20% of people in Livingston County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 12,503 people

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in New York have been vaccinated so far?

34% of people in New York have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 6,757,369 people

21% of people in New York are fully vaccinated, for a total of 4,151,808 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.