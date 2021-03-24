NYSEG trimming more than 80 miles of electric lines in Springwater

The Express

SPRINGWATER — New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) announced Wednesday it recently began proactive tree trimming work in the town of Springwater and the surrounding area to protect its systems against and reduce the impact of severe weather.

The efforts will stretch roughly 80 miles throughout Springwater and into portions of the surrounding area, including the towns of Wayland and Sparta and the village of Naples. The main goal of the trimming is to increase the clearance between vegetation and NYSEG’s power lines.

“We’ll be completing significant trimming in Springwater and the surrounding area to help increase reliability for our customers,” said Don Grace, Distribution Forester for NYSEG’s Hornell Division. “Trees, branches and foliage are a leading cause of power interruptions. The 80 miles we’ll trim includes numerous rural roads with heavy vegetation that can be damaged or broken during storms and take down power lines or poles and cause outages. Tree trimming will help reduce their impact by keeping that vegetation clear of our lines.”

This year, NYSEG plans to trim approximately 400 miles of distribution lines in Steuben, Allegany, Ontario, Livingston, and Wyoming counties. The trimming will involve pruning or removing trees and vegetation that could come into contact with its power lines. Additionally, the company will prioritize addressing worst performing circuits, which deliver power to customers’ homes and businesses, and circuits that greatly impact reliability.

The company’s work in Springwater and the surrounding area will focus on roadside and backyard maintenance tree trimming, with the majority of work taking place on roadside. Due to the rural location of the trimming, NYSEG will use specialized equipment, skidder bucket trucks, to complete off-road work safely. In addition to routine maintenance tree trimming, NYSEG crews will also patrol the region for hazard trees to evaluate and pursue future full tree removals.

NYSEG advises customers that temporary and minor traffic delays may occur during the project period. The company also asks that motorist use extra caution when near crews and work zones.

“Our contractor crews, Ironwood, will be seen working all around the area throughout the duration of this project,” said Grace. “We thank our customers in advance for their attentiveness as they pass through work zones. This will allow crews to complete their trimming efforts safely and efficiently.”

For more information on the company’s full vegetation management program, visit nyseg.com.