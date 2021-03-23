Dinky Doo Petting Zoo plans Easter egg hunt

By Jasmine Willis

The Express

WAYLAND — The local petting zoo is gearing up to have a family fun event every month starting in April.

On April 3 at noon, the Dinky Doo Petting Zoo and Pony Rides Too will hold an Easter Egg Hunt to welcome springtime. There will be $10 admission fee to all events. The regular zoo prices will be $8 for adults and free for children under two. Free refreshments will be offered. Pony rides are $5 extra.

There are two hand-knit baskets raffled to build funds for the zoo. One is at Smitty’s and the other is at Dansville Four Square Church. Tickets are $2 for one, $3 for five and $15 for 10.

There will be baby bunnies to visit and goats to make friends with. Tator Bug is a new piglet to greet.

“We are working on teaching children life lessons along the way at the petting zoo. I am changing my sign to reflect our new outlook. We are calling it love and learned lessons. Right now we are holding some fundraisers to get donations for the zoo,” Cherie Carter, Dinky Doo Petting Zoo owner, said.

Carter plans on working with children to teach them life skills at the zoo to carry on throughout their lifetime. There will be puppet shows focusing on confidence, anti-bullying, and self-worth. There will be crafts, leather classes, animal therapy, and much more.

“Dinky Doo has always been a safe place for the little ones. I want to help kids who are struggling with their identity to find a place here,” she said.

Jessica Levinson, of Leah's Place, said Dinky Doo Petting Zoo has done wonders for therapy with the entire community.

"Dinky Doo's Love and Learn Lessons are interactive multimedia presentations designed to instill hope and resilience in the hearts and minds of young people. Our participants will learn compassion and empathy, respect for themselves and others, and the power of making positive, life affirming choices." she said. "Empowering children to make choices that make the difference now will enable them as adults later to navigate life's challenges with confidence and joy. Our curriculum for Love and Learn is in development now. Love and Learn Lessons will be available later this season."

The upcoming events are Cinco de Mayo May 1-2, Wild West Days June 19-20, Christmas in July on July 24-25, Luau Aug. 21-22, Career Day Sept. 25-26, Boo at the Zoo Oct. 23-24. These upcoming events come with a charge of $10 admission fee.

New hours are Thurs. to Sat. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The petting zoo is located at 1864 State Route 63 in Wayland. You can contact them at 585-978-5611 to RSVP to Easter Egg Hunt.