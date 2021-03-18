Board of Supervisors assesses Livingston County’s Strategic Plan

Staff reports

GENESEO — With thoughts on the future, the Livingston County Board of Supervisors has grand visions for a better, more connected county and has developed a roadmap for how to get there.

The Board met with County Administration this week for a Strategic Planning workshop. At this special meeting of the Board of Supervisors, the County’s multi-year Strategic Plan was reviewed and updated.

“A strategic plan is the County's version of a large ‘to-do list’ with broad, multi-year implications and an acute focus on positively impacting residents, visitors and business owners through actions of their County government,” commented Chairman David LeFeber.

The County’s review of its 2019-2021 Strategic Plan shows marked progress against the County’s stated objectives. Items such as the Emergency Operations Center expansion project, financial management (notably, during the pandemic response of 2020), completion of the countywide Water Supply study and planning for broadband expansion were highlighted as major milestones met.

Looking ahead, broadband service expansion projects, program enhancements and community and quality of life efforts again top the list of initiatives planned over the next 18 months.

“I am very pleased with the progress this County government organization has made as it relates to our identified strategic initiatives,” stated County Administrator Ian M. Coyle. “The development and approval of the Strategic Plan is, by itself, one of the most important actions the Board takes each year, and the Department Heads and I take the charge of progress, growth and efficiency-gains very seriously. Our aim is for betterments to the residents’ life experiences, in all facets and for all ages, and this Strategic Plan endeavors to be that all-encompassing planning document to guide our actions for the future.”

The Board of Supervisors will consider the approval of the updated Strategic Plan at a future meeting.

For more information on Livingston County’s Strategic Plan, contact the County Administrator’s Office at 585-243-7040.