Andrea Bailey announces candidacy for Livingston County Clerk

Staff reports

GENESEO — Acting County Clerk Andrea Bailey announced her candidacy for Livingston County Clerk this week.

Bailey seeks election for a full term for the office which became vacant upon the retirement of Mary Strickland at the end of 2020. Bailey has been Deputy County Clerk since 2016. She is now the Acting County Clerk since Strickland retired at the end of 2020 after several decades of exemplary service in the Clerk’s Office.

“I am excited to share my vision for the County Clerk’s Office with the voters of Livingston County,” Bailey said. “As Deputy Clerk, and now Acting Clerk, I have been involved with all leadership decisions and oversight of the day-to-day operations over the last several years. This experience, combined with over 20 years I spent in the private sector business world, will allow me to seamlessly deliver the high level of services that our residents have come to expect from the County Clerk’s Office.”

Bailey also serves as an elected member of the Geneseo Town Board and serves as Chair of the Livingston County Workplace Violence Prevention Committee. She is a founding member of the charitable organizations Lifting Up Livingston, Inc. and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Foundation, Inc. She has served her community as treasurer of the Geneseo Sports Boosters, a member of the Livingston County United Way Employee Giving Campaign Committee, and a Co-Leader for Girl Scouts of Western New York/ Ashantee Service Unit.

She received her Bachelor of Science from State University College at Buffalo. Prior to being appointed Deputy Clerk, she spent over 20 years in the private sector in high-level management positions.

Bailey is a lifelong resident of Livingston County and lives in Geneseo, with her husband, Jon, and their children.