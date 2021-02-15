COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in area

The Express

GENESEO — According to New York State, COVID-19 case numbers continue on a downward trend in the Finger Lakes Region.

For example, the seven-day rolling average of new positive cases was 5.24% on Jan. 24 and 2.99% on Feb. 7.

"This is indeed good news but the virus is still present in all of our communities," said Livingston County’s Public Health Director, Jennifer Rodriguez. "We must not let our guard down even as we are seeing fewer COVID-19 cases and more folks are being vaccinated.

“Even now that we have a vaccine, we are asking residents to remain mindful of the virus’ continued spread in our county. Please continue to practice social distancing, refrain from large groups, wear masks, and wash your hands until we can achieve herd immunity. By working together, we can slow the spread of the virus,” continued Rodriguez.

Cases have also declined in Steuben County. Steuben ended last week with 180 active COVID-19 cases, down 134 from the end of the previous week.

Active cases have fallen dramatically since the start of the year, when the Steuben reported 719 active cases to end the first full week of 2021 on Jan. 8.

On Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state’s COVID-19 seven-day average positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time since Nov. 30.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, please call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.