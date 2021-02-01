Livingston County welcomes new Director of Emergency Management

Staff reports

GENESEO — Brad Austin has been appointed Livingston County’s new Director of Emergency Management.

He replaces Kevin Niedermaier, the County's first full-time Director of Emergency Management, who retired in December after 25 years of diligent service to Livingston County.

Niedermaier will continue to work for a brief period of time in a part-time capacity as Austin gets acclimated into the position.

Austin has been active in fire and emergency services for 28 years. He previously served as a dispatcher for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the North Greece Fire District. Most recently, he was employed by Jensen Hughes, an international company that specializes in fire and emergency management for health care facilities. Fire and safety education is very important to Austin as he has been a New York State Fire Instructor for the past five years. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the State University of New York at Brockport.

Outside of work, Austin enjoys spending time with his wife of 20 years and their two children. The family enjoys sports, camping, and other outdoor activities. Austin is currently training for his next half marathon.

“I look forward to serving the Livingston County community in this new role,” said Austin. “I am fully committed to protecting the health and safety of all Livingston County residents.”

Livingston County Administrator Ian M. Coyle stated, “We are thrilled to have Brad on board as our new Emergency Management Director. His leadership skills will help us build and maintain relationships with key local, state, and federal partners as we work together to protect our citizens.”

For more information on Livingston County’s Office of Emergency Management, call 585-243-7160.