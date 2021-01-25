Keshequa's Crittenden nominated for 'Do the Right Thing' Award

Staff reports

NUNDA — Ethan Crittenden of Dalton was nominated through Keshequa Central School for the Livingston County Sheriff's Office annual "Do the Right Thing" Award.

Crittenden was nominated by School Resource Deputy (SRD) Ross Gerace.

Crittenden has volunteered his time over the past four years to the Nunda Food Pantry which serves many families in the Keshequa School District. He has become a steady and reliable asset spending several days a week volunteering there while maintaining good grades in school.

Crittenden has always been willing to assist whenever asked and continues to "Do the Right Thing."