Wayland's Phillip Sheppard pens second novel

By Jasmine Willis

The Express

WAYLAND — Reality star, author and Wayland native Phillip W. Sheppard has published his second novel, “The Specialist: The Russian Job.”

Sheppard, who grew up in Wayland, thought up the concept for the book five years ago.

“I got a copyright for the treatment of this book. I had come up with the idea for it five years ago. I called it The Banker,” Sheppard said. “This book has been a personal journey for me. It is built around a persona I created based on parts of my life. I introduced him for the first time to the American television audience on Survivor.

"The Specialist is a persona created based on my time as a former Special Agent and Army Specialist and businessman. Parts of my real life are blended in the character.”

The two-time Survivor contestant shared the inspiration he received while writing this book came from John D. MacDonald’s “The Drowner” and “A Key to the Suite.”

“He was a brilliant spy novel writer in the 1960s. I love how he gets directly to the point in his novels. It takes a tremendous amount of effort for that simplicity. I admire his style greatly,” Sheppard said.

Sheppard comes from a long line of patriots. Along with his service, his father, a brother, and a sister have been in the US Army. He dedicates his newest book to his son, Marcus Alexander Sheppard, 27, who has just joined the US Army. Marcus left Jan. 4 to honor his family’s call to serve their country.

“He is very excited to serve his country. Just like his father, who was an Army Specialist, and his uncle, aunt and grandfather,” Sheppard said. “I am so proud of my son. I wanted to dedicate this book to him.”

“The Specialist: The Russian Job” is a sophisticated spy novel that digs deep into today’s global and political issues. It touches on redemption, hope, and reassurance that evil cannot prevail.

The reader will be hooked from the first paragraph as you dive into this thrilling action-packed world that will keep you wanting more. You will be on edge with The Specialist as he tracks down all the leads to the mind-blowing conclusion. A heart-racing, edge-of-your-seat ride that will keep you guessing until the very end.

The Specialist always answers the call to chase the devils back to where they belong. When a mystery brings him back into the world he thought he left behind, it turns everything on its head. Aaron Cohen, Senior Vice President of Derivates and Global Acquisitions, enters a train but never exits. The Specialist is called in to make sense of what could’ve possibly gone wrong. This disappearance suggests a kidnapping took place and begins to open up a giant global conspiracy where Aaron Cohen could be the pawn in a dangerous game. The truth may be more than The Specialist can handle as the twists and turns bring him closer to a ticking clock that may blow up in his face.

A main theme throughout the novel is redemption, which was in a big part inspired by Sheppard’s time on Survivor: Redemption.

Sheppard said the E-edition is available on Amazon . The paperback edition will be available Jan. 21.

Sheppard would like to see his newest book turned into a major motion picture with the following actors and actresses as his dream cast: Michael B. Jordan as The Specialist, Annie Monroe as Yifat, Viola Davis as Diana Heartly, and Shawn Yue as Zhang.