Dansville's Maggie Bacon 'Does the Right Thing'

Staff reports

DANSVILLE — Dansville High School sophomore Maggie Bacon didn't get discouraged when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the school and sent students home last year.

Instead, Bacon put the time to good use and used it as an opportunity to help the Dansville community.

For her efforts, Bacon was nominated for the Livingston County Sheriff's Foundation "Do The Right Thing" award by Deputy Robert Holt.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, like all schools in our area, Dansville Central School District shut down," Holt wrote in his nomination of Bacon. "All children were sent home while teachers and administrators scrambled to begin remote instruction. Maggie Bacon took the time away from school to do something good for her community. She created an Instagram account “the.bacon.baker” and began baking and selling baked goods. Not only were her baked goods delicious, but she also donated all of the proceeds to the Dansville Backpack program, which feeds children throughout the Dansville School District. To date, Maggie has donated over $1,350 to the Dansville Backpack program.

"Maggie also helps her dad organize the Rotary Club Thanksgiving Dinners, while running cross country, dancing and works at the Expressway Auto Auction. Maggie is a motivated teen who always has a positive attitude and encourages her friends and teammates every day."

This program was piloted by the Livingston County Sheriff's Foundation, and a $50 gift card was awarded by the LCCOPS Union.

Students in Livingston County are nominated for being recognized for: