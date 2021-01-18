Dansville native Brooke Hartson recognized by Sheriff's Office

Staff reports

DANSVILLE — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office started 2021 by recognizing Dansville native Brooke Hartson in its “Member Monday” tribute.

Brooke serves as a Clerk and joined the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in 2019. She works part-time in the Sheriff’s Office Records Division assigned with the general office duties and greeting the public.

“Brooke always has a positive attitude and works hard to provide excellent services to the public who are in need of police records or services in our Office,” said Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty.

Brooke grew up in Dansville and graduated from Dansville High School in 2016. She is continuing her education online through Capella University and plans to gradate in March of 2022 with a Master’s Degree in Psychology, with a concentration in school counseling. Her goal is to assist others in any way she can, as she strives to help others.

In her spare time, Brooke enjoys spending time with her friends and family, especially her new niece Emma. She also enjoys the outdoors — walking and hiking, traveling, kittens, and iced coffee, of course.

Dougherty and the Sheriff’s Office commended Hartson for her continued dedication to public service and as a valued member of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office team.