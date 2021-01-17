Sheriff's office seeks public participation in survey

Staff reports

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — The office of Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty is seeking the public's assistance in a survey.

"In an effort to better the Livingston County Sheriff's Office response to the community's needs and to assist in preparing a plan to comply with New York State Executive Order 203, we have created a survey to identify strengths of the Office, as well as identify areas where we could improve," said Dougherty. "If you are a resident, visitor or employed in the county, please help us identify how our community perceives our efforts."

This survey is available at this link https://s.surveyplanet.com/4Pvlt7NXp or a hard copy can by picked up in the Sheriff's Office lobby.