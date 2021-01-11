County ready for Phase 1B of state vaccination program

Staff reports

DANSVILLE — Phase 1B of New York state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program began Monday.

Some of the prioritized populations in Phase 1B include teachers and education workers, first responders, public safety workers, public transit workers, and people 75 and older.

“The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) plans to announce new dates for vaccination clinics as we receive more vaccine from the state," said Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County’s Public Health Director.

“Our vaccine supply is dependent on what the state provides to us. At this time, our supply is extremely limited, and as such, it may take months to vaccinate the Phase 1A and Phase 1B populations. Please be patient as we embark on this process," added Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Phase 1A COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue this week at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.

With Phase 1A already underway, Rodriguez said, “Our goal is to rapidly, safely and efficiently vaccinate the groups identified in the State's prioritization plan, subject to the availability of the vaccine. To date, there have been approximately 2,500 Phase 1A vaccinations throughout Livingston County, and LCDOH has vaccinated 248 Phase 1A individuals. The process has gone very smoothly.”

Appointments for vaccinations are available through the NYS Department of Health website at eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov

“I want to recognize the work of our LCDOH staff in meeting this effort head on,” said Livingston County Administrator Ian M. Coyle. “There is a lot of mixed messaging going on, and there is some confusion on timing and availability. But, rest assured, we will be doing everything in our power and capacity to get our hands on more vaccine supply to distribute and administer to our residents.”

New York State on Monday launched a COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline that can be used to schedule vaccination appointments. The hotline is 1-833-697-4829 (1-833-NYS-4-VAX).

Local COVID-19 figures

Dansville’s 14437 zip code had 56 of Livingston County’s 268 active COVID-19 cases Monday, according to county statistics.

Conesus (14435) had 15. Groveland (14462), Wayland (14572) and Nunda (14517) had six, while Dalton (14836) had five. Springwater (14560) had three, and Hunt (14846) had two.

In Steuben County, meanwhile, 12 Town of Wayland residents were among 197 Steuben County natives who tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday, the Steuben County Public Health Department said Monday evening.

Eight Town of Cohocton tested positive, along with four residents of both the Town of Dansville and Village of Wayland. Gunlocke in Wayland was identified by the Public Health Department as a possible exposure location Jan. 4-5.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, please call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.