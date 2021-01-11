Dansville shifts to full remote learning due to COVID

Staff reports

DANSVILLE — Dansville High School will shift to full remote learning Tuesday due to increases in the number of quarantines and positives at DHS, Dansville Central School District Superintendent Paul Alioto announced Monday night.

The high school will transition to full remote learning Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 15. The district will then re-evaluate its COVID-19 numbers at week’s end.

“There will be no after-school activities, no athletics and no in-person BOCES,” said Alioto in a statement. “Please expect more detailed information on high school operations and student expectations from Mr. Frazier.”

On Monday, 31 Dansville High School students were in quarantine with five positive tests. In addition, four DHS employees were in quarantine with three employees testing positive.

The numbers were lower at the district’s primary and elementary schools. The district reported 14 primary school students in quarantine, with two DPS employees quarantined and one employee testing positive.

At the elementary school, nine students and one employee were quarantined. No students or employees of the building had tested positive.

“The number of quarantines and positives continue to trend down at the primary and elementary schools,” Alioto said. “DPS and EBH remain open for in-person learning. The ASAP program is open for children in grades PK through 6 throughout the week as we now have enough staff to include 6th graders again.”

The district took preventive measures Sunday after learning of a possible COVID-19 exposure. The 4-year-old UPK program at the primary school transitioned to full remote on Monday and Tuesday as the district awaited test results, affecting Cohort A 4-year-olds.

The UPK classroom at ASAP was closed for Cohort B 4-year-olds on Monday to allow for disinfection of the classroom.

"Within the school community we are observing continued quarantines and positives in the high school and modestly decreased numbers in the primary and elementary schools,” Alioto said. “We believe that most off the quarantines and positives across the district are directly connected to holiday events and gatherings. Our purpose remains to prevent contagion in school and ensure safe in-person education.”

Dansville’s 14437 zip code had 56 of Livingston County’s 268 active COVID-19 cases Monday, according to county statistics.

Conesus (14435) had 15. Groveland (14462), Wayland (14572) and Nunda (14517) had six, while Dalton (14836) had five. Springwater (14560) had three, and Hunt (14846) had two.