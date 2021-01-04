Dansville Central School District: 'Feeding the community'

Staff reports

DANSVILLE — They are among the unsung heroes of the Dansville Central School District, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, their impact has been more important than ever keeping local families full and healthy.

They are the DCSD Food Services team.

The district is highlighting the important work of the DCSD Food Services staff around the holidays.

DCSD Food Services currently has a staff of 10. Rita Morrow, Food Service Director, recognizes Chelsea Carpenter – Cook Manager; Linda Brown – Cook; Diana Preston, Janine Price, Tabitha Prinzi, Kathy Stein, Tiffany Kennedy, Sherry Glover, and Connie Canfield.

The School Lunch Heroes served 104,330 meals between March 18 and Aug. 30, 2020. Just in September to November, 23,040 meals were served!

In addition to this, the USDA program allows all students to eat for free in 2020-2021. On campus, breakfast is served in classrooms at PS and EBH, grab 'n go style is served at the high school. For lunch, PS and EBH students come into the serving area and receive their food and then sit in the cafeteria at desks while maintaining 6-foot distances. At the High School, lunch is served to students in the cafeteria at desks. 3PK students in the Dansville Central School District get meals sent home daily.

BOCES students are served breakfast in a grab 'n go fashion, while lunch is a hot meal. Dansville's ASAP program gets breakfast and lunch delivered grab n go style distributed to the classrooms.

The Community Center picks up between 25 and 50 breakfasts and lunches from the high school cafeteria each day. DCSD staff also deliver to families and other daycare centers.

Food deliveries were available for those families who have signed up for the service on both Wednesday 12/23 and Wednesday 12/30. There was also food pick-up available for families on Monday 12/28 from 9:15-10:15 am in the Primary School parking loop.

A huge shoutout to all the school lunch heroes!