Ossian traffic stop results in felony AUO following 17 suspensions

Staff reports

OSSIAN — A Monroe County resident was arrested on felony charges after a traffic stop in the Town of Ossian, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty said.

On Dec. 28, at approximately 2 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of Linzy Road in the Town of Ossian for a traffic complaint involving an unregistered vehicle being operated on the roadway.

Dansville Police Department Sergeant Shannon Griese arrived in the area and located the vehicle. Deputy Gordon Truax also arrived at the location and began an investigation.

The investigation identified that the operator of the vehicle was Pedro J. Valentin, 48, of Rochester. Further investigation confirmed that the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured. A records check revealed that Valentin’s driver’s license had been suspended a total of 17 times.

Valentin was arrested and charged with felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the first degree and violations of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law. The AUO charge was a felony because Valentin had more than 10 license suspensions on 10 separate dates for failure to appear, failure to answer a summons or failure to pay a fine.

Valentin was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and released on appearance tickets, as the offenses did not qualify for pre-arraignment detention under the NYS Justice Reform Act and Deputies did set him free.

Valentin was provided a future court date to answer to the charges in the Town of Ossian Court.