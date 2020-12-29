First Day Hikes on the Greenway in Scottsville, Avon

Staff reports

Start the New Year right by getting outdoors on Jan. 1, joining a 1st Day Event on the Greenway offered by the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park (GVGSP).

These free events are great activities for the entire family and leashed pets are allowed to join the fun. Pre-registration is not required. Dress weather appropriate and follow all current Covid-19 guidelines appropriate for indoor and outdoor activity. If there is snow, feel free to bring snowshoes or skis. In case of severe weather, a posting will be made on the "Genesee Valley Greenway State Park" Facebook page advising cancellation. Also check this site for any potential time changes.

Scottsville 1st Day Walk/Hike/Ride

Try out the recently reopened section of the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park in Scottsville, just 10 miles south of downtown Rochester! Ride your bike from Genesee Valley Park or drive to Scottsville and utilize the Canawaugus Park lot or nearby municipal parking on Main Street. This self-guided walk/ hike/ride starts out at the Oatka Creek “George” Bridge and heads south along the newly resurfaced Greenway to the Lehigh Valley Trail and Genesee River bridge overlook, approximately a 5-mi round trip. From 8-3, the Artisan Coffeehouse of Scottsville will be open for cocoa, breakfast sandwiches, hot soup, subs and drinks (2 Main St, just 700 ft from the Canawaugus Park Trailhead). Stop by the coffeehouse between 11-2 p.m. for free s’mores, a quick warm-up around the fire pit, and restrooms.

Avon Walk/Ride

Join for a self-guided walk/ride any time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., or bring your snowmobile if there is enough snow. Park at the Erie-Attica Trail Parking Lot – State Route 5 to Farmers Rd. at the west edge of Avon (42.922842, -77.756422). Walk approximately a mile west on the Erie-Attica Trail, then turn north onto the newly resurfaced Genesee Valley Greenway for more if you’d like.

The trail is open all day, but from 9-3 snack bags and beverages will be available to patrons, compliments of the Henrietta Hill & Gully Riders and the Caledonia Trailblazers snowmobile clubs.

For more information on these events, contact Kristine Uribe, Park Manager (585) 493-3614 or Kristine.Uribe@parks.ny.gov