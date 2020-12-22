Livingston 'Destination Creation' aims to help small biz

Staff reports

GENESEO — Two Livingston County Economic Development (LCED) staff members, Louise Wadsworth and Maureen Wheeler, have become certified Facilitators to teach the Destination Creation Course, a class designed to help business owners increase their revenue and customer traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Wadsworth and Wheeler are the first and only certified Facilitators in New York State and two of only 48 trained Facilitators in North America.

The Destination Creation Course teaches the proven 14-point business success strategy developed by internationally-known business consultant Jon Schallert. Schallert created this methodology after three decades of coaching independent business owners to make their businesses irresistible to customers. Businesses that follow Schallert’s process can attract both local consumers and customers from far beyond their typical geographic market.

The course, which is offered in-person or online, has attracted an enthusiastic following during the pandemic as business owners position themselves for accelerated growth in the post-COVID world.

“We are eager to help business owners in Livingston County gain the tools they’ll need to recover and prosper after what we’ve gone through this year,” says Wadsworth, LCED’s Downtown Coordinator.

Wheeler, LCED’s Deputy Director, states, “The strategies are practical, affordable, and accessible, and they have made a huge difference in the success of small businesses across the United States and Canada.”

The Destination Creation Course consists of downloadable webinars by Schallert, including one on increasing revenue during COVID-19, along with other interviews from top business authors on topics vital to small businesses. Course participants will receive a digital 178-page workbook when taking the class.

“Our mission has always been to help independently-owned businesses who are the backbone of so many communities in North America,” Schallert says. “When we train leaders like Louise and Maureen, they are able to bring this critically-important information back to owners who need it now during this COVID-19 crisis. Taking the Destination Creation Course can help owners gain back revenue they lost during the pandemic shutdown and successfully position themselves for the 2021 year.”

For more details on the Destination Creation Course, contact Livingston County Economic Development at info@growlivco.com or 585-243-7124.