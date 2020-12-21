SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Livingston Senior Glee Club dedicates holiday video to Livingston Center

Piece composed by Marian Chaplin and arranged by John Coates

Staff reports

GENESEO — The Livingston Senior Glee Club – with help from several local choirs – recently produced its first-ever virtual choral production of “I Hear Bells,” a piece composed by Marian Chaplin and arranged by John Coates.

Before the COVID-19 crisis began, the Livingston Senior Glee Club had frequented the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (CNR). The club has graciously dedicated this holiday video to the CNR staff and residents. May it lift your spirits during these trying times!

The Livingston Senior Glee Club – with help from several local choirs – recently produced its first-ever virtual choral production of “I Hear Bells.”