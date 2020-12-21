Livingston Senior Glee Club dedicates holiday video to Livingston Center

Staff reports

GENESEO — The Livingston Senior Glee Club – with help from several local choirs – recently produced its first-ever virtual choral production of “I Hear Bells,” a piece composed by Marian Chaplin and arranged by John Coates.

Before the COVID-19 crisis began, the Livingston Senior Glee Club had frequented the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (CNR). The club has graciously dedicated this holiday video to the CNR staff and residents. May it lift your spirits during these trying times!