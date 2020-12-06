Livingston County supports $908 billion stimulus proposal

Staff reports

GENESEO — A bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers – including members of the Problem Solvers Caucus – recently announced a new $908 billion stimulus proposal as a compromise after months of partisan gridlock.

The proposed package, which is subject to change, allocates $160 billion to states and local governments. In addition, it includes $288 billion for small businesses, $180 billion for unemployment benefits, $45 billion for transportation, and $35 billion for healthcare providers. It also includes funds for other issues such as rental assistance, child care and broadband to name a few. The package excludes another round of $1,200 stimulus payments.

“Counties across the nation have been on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 from the very beginning,” stated Livingston County Administrator Ian M. Coyle. “We are urging our congressional leaders to immediately pass this compromise bill that provides direct and flexible funding to states and local governments so that we can continue to provide essential services related to public health, older adults, veterans, and critical infrastructure – including rural broadband.”

Coyle continued, “It is imperative that this compromise bill allows counties – of all sizes – to have access to direct, flexible funding so that we can work together to protect the public’s health and restore the economy.”

For more information on Livingston County’s request for flexible federal dollars, contact the County Administrator’s office at 585-243-7040.