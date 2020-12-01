Livingston County Economic Development receives Excellence Award for Downtown Revitalization Plan

Staff reports

GENESEO — The International Downtown Association recently honored Livingston County Economic Development (LCED) and its hired consultant, Streetsense, with an Excellence Award for the Downtown 2.0 Commercial District Assessment, a comprehensive plan for Livingston County and its nine downtowns that identifies shared downtown challenges and establishes a set of clear strategies and tactics for the County to collectively address business attraction and sales growth, capital investment, and redevelopment.

The 2018 plan has been instrumental in implementing key initiatives and programs focused on downtown revitalization:

First Impressions Program: The program funds LCED projects that promote a lasting and genuine first impression of Livingston County’s downtown districts and businesses. https://www.growlivco.com/first-impressions

Inspirations Trail: 100+ pieces of permanent and temporary art have been and will be placed across the Main Street corridors of the county's nine villages. https://inspirationstrail.com/

Dream-O-Vate Competition: Nine new businesses opened as a result of the "Dream-O-Vate" business competition, a retail attraction program aimed at increasing retail occupancy in the county's nine downtown districts. All new businesses have benefitted from press coverage and ribbon cuttings that helped raise awareness and drive sales. https://www.growlivco.com/dreamovate

LivCo Wayfinding: Livingston County is embarking on a wayfinding master plan to create a unified, consistent impression across nine villages in the County, encouraging effective and safe connections to unique destinations and places of interest. https://www.livcowayfinding.com/

Maureen Wheeler, LCED Deputy Director, stated, “We are thrilled to be recognized for our Downtown 2.0 Commercial District Assessment. The plan will continue to provide the backbone for future economic development initiatives in Livingston County.”

For more information on LCED, call the office at 585-243-7124 or visit the GrowLivCo website at https://www.growlivco.com/.