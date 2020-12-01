Dansville business: V.A.U.L.T. into 2021

Staff reports

DANSVILLE — Vintage and Upcycled Lasting Treasures, also known as the V.A.U.L.T., opened its doors in Dansville as a seasonal pop up shop in September.

It's not going anywhere anytime soon.

With the holiday shopping season kicking into high gear, the V.A.U.L.T. is excited to announce that it will remain at 153 Main Street into 2021.

Gathering feedback

Since opening the store in September, Vintage and Upcycled Lasting Treasures owner Nicole Alioto has requested feedback from visitors – both in store and via social media. As a data analyst by profession, Alioto values the opinions of customers, and this input helped her consider remaining open into 2021.

“Customers kept telling me what a great addition to Main Street the V.A.U.L.T. was and how they hoped it would continue,” Alioto said.

In fact, over 80% of survey respondents wanted the V.A.U.L.T. to remain in the same location in the new year; most of the others wanted to see the V.A.U.L.T. continue at least seasonally. Anecdotally, visitors enjoyed the mix of vintage and upcycled items, citing the great variety and pleasing presentation of the vendor spaces.

Vendors participating in the V.A.U.L.T. also reported positive experiences, including many with better than expected sales. Currently, the V.A.U.L.T. hosts 18 vendors.

Main Street revitalization

While the excitement of a new retail establishment on Main Street brought customers from around the region, another important reason for a pop-up is to spark economic development. With the implementation of the V.A.U.L.T. as a pop-up initially, Alioto encourages other entrepreneurs to experiment with pop-up shops in the community.

“Whether a pop-up retail shop or food service establishment or other offering, business owners can hone their business concepts and test the markets. And storefronts can be filled which helps all businesses succeed,” Alioto said.

The V.A.U.L.T. will continue to partner with Dansville ArtWorks and assist in the promotion of exhibits and arts opportunities. Additionally, the V.A.U.L.T. will look to expand collaboration with local and regional businesses in 2021. Alioto looks forward to working with the Dansville and Livingston County Chambers as well as area businesses to develop innovative ways to promote Dansville as a destination.

Vendor opportunities

Do you have vintage items you have acquired that you’d like to sell? Are you an upcycler interested in offering your creations? There are approximately 10 spaces still available for 2021; prospective sellers should contact thevault14437@gmail.com as soon as possible so they can secure a spot by 12/15 and set up before the grand re-opening on Jan. 2, 2021.

Winter Hours will be Friday (12-6) and Saturday (9-2) with weekly online sales, an online store, and shopping by appointment. Regular hours will resume April – December on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 12 – 6 and Saturdays 9 – 2. The V.A.U.L.T. is located at 153 Main Street, parking is available on Main Street or in the municipal lot near town hall.

"Please wear a mask and use our hand sanitizer station upon entry," Alioto said.

Visit the V.A.U.L.T.’s Facebook page or Instagram (@thevault_14437) for updates and online sales.