Crash on 390 leads to drug charges

Staff reports

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Monroe County resident following the investigation of a motor vehicle crash.

On Nov. 20, at approximately 3:40 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a two car motor vehicle crash that occurred on the Interstate 390 exit ramp near Lakeville Road.

Police said the investigation revealed that a vehicle being operated by Robert L. Lampley, 47 of Rochester, was exiting the southbound ramp at exit 8 when he rear ended another vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Sheriff’s Deputies suspected that Lampley was under the influence of drugs. Deputy Michael Phillips, who is assigned to the Sheriff’s Office STOP-DWI Unit, conducted a DWAI Drug investigation which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the roadside investigation Lampley was taken into custody for DWAI by Drugs. Lampley was also found to be in possession of suspected suboxone.

Lampley was transported to the Sheriff’s Office substation in Lakeville where Deputy Matthew Thomas, who is a certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), conducted an evaluation. It was the Deputy’s expert opinion that Lampley was under the influence of a narcotic analgesic and cannabis and that he could not operate a vehicle in a safe manner. A urine sample was collected as part of the investigation and will be sent to a forensic lab for testing.

Lampley was arrested and charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Driving While Ability Impaired by a Combination of Drugs.

Lampley was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and released on appearance tickets as the offenses did not qualify for pre-arraignment detention under the NYS Justice Reform Act. Lampley was provided a future court date and Deputies did set him free.

More charges are expected following the lab report on the suboxone.

Sergeant Caleb Cutting and Deputy Justin Hilt assisted with the investigation.