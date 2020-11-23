Dansville student among 81 new COVID-19 cases in Steuben County
District switches to remote learning as a precaution
DANSVILLE — A Dansville High School student is among 81 individuals to test positive for COVID-19 in Steuben County between Saturday and Monday, the Steuben County Public Health Department announced.
The Dansville Central School District was previously notified of a COVID-19 positive adult/employee in each of its schools.
Dansville Primary and EBH Elementary Schools switched to 100% remote on Monday. DHS switched to asynchronous remote learning on Friday, and will continue with remote learning on Monday and Tuesday. ASAP was closed through Tuesday. There will be no transportation to BOCES programs until Monday, Nov. 30. School buildings will be closed until after the Thanksgiving break and reopened on Nov. 30.
"We will be monitoring school-community health over the next 10 days to ensure the numbers warrant a return to in-person learning," said Superintendent Paul Alioto. "At this time we plan to return all schools, programs and ASAP to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30."
Steuben County's total reached 1,650 confirmed cases with the latest announcement, 232 of which are currently active.
Overall, four Town of Dansville residents were among the 81 who tested positive, along with three from the Town of Wayland.
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
- 14 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives
- 11 individuals participated in gatherings with friends and/or family that resulted in multiple positives in various locations
- Four individuals traveled to states with high rates of infection
- Three individuals are residents of Absolut Care Three Rivers
- One individual is an employee of Absolut Care Three Rivers
- Four individuals are residents of Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center
- One individual is a resident of Corning Center
- One individual is an employee of All Metro Health Care in Corning
- One individual is an employee of Wellsville Manor Care Center
- Two individuals are employees of Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads
- One individual is an employee of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira
- One individual is an employee of Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- One individual is an employee of Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital
- One individual is an employee of Jones Memorial Hospital
- One individual is an employee of Oak Orchard Health Dental Care
- One individual is a student of Alfred State College
- One individual is a student of Dansville High School
- One individual is a student of Campbell-Savona Jr/Sr High School
- One individual is an employee of the Northern Tioga School District in PA
- One individual is an employee of Corning Community College
- Six individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.: three at Sullivan Park, two at the Diesel Plant, one at Headquarters
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:
- 11/9 – 11/11, 11/13,11/14, 11/16 – 11/20 – Nap Premier Jewelry & Watch Repair in Rochester
- 11/10 – 11/12 – Vanksiver Contracting in Mendon
- 11/10 – 11/13,11/16 – Dansville Collision
- 11/11 – Meals on Wheels in Corning
- 11/11 -11/13, 11/15, 11/16 – Applebee’s in Hornell
- 11/11, 11/13, 11/16, 11/18 – Snap Fitness in Corning
- 11/12 – Tompkins County Grand Jury
- 11/12, 11/13 – NYSEG in Hornell
- 11/13 Evening – RBI Sports Pub in Hornell
- 11/13, 11/16 – Allegany County Office Building
- 11/14 – Union Block in Hammondsport
- 11/15 Morning – Gospel Fellowship Church in Belmont
- 11/16 Morning – Jelly Beans Restaurant in Painted Post
- 11/16 Evening – Planet Fitness in Big Flats
- 11/16 – 11/18 – John C. Lowery, Inc. in Freeville
- 11/16 – 11/18, 11/20 - ACCORD Head Start in Cuba
- 11/16 – 11/20 – Terry Tree Service in Rochester
- 11/17 – Dollar General in Addison
- 11/17, 11/18 – Sorge’s Restaurant in Corning
- 11/17, 11/20 – Hammondsport Children’s Center
- 11/18 – Corning Moose Lodge
- 11/18 – 11/20 – Ward Manufacturing in PA
- 11/18 – 11/20 – Zeiser Wilbert Vault, Inc. in Elmira
- 11/19 – VFW in Corning
- 11/19 – Pleasant Valley Inn
- 11/19 Evening – Moe’s Southwest Grill in Big Flats
- 11/20 – Arkport Shurfine
- 11/20 Evening – Steuben Brewing Company
“We have seen time and again the impact of bringing together people from various households,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “It’s not only large gatherings that can create multiple positives and even more contacts. For example, a gathering from this reporting resulted in three known Steuben positives so far and 16 contacts. Make informed decisions about how to celebrate the holidays safely this year.”
All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.