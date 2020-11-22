Livingston County 4Her raises money for local orgs

Staff reports

Livingston County 4-H member Chaundacey Crane-Yackley held a Sweet 16 Chicken BBQ Fundraiser and raised $2,890.

The proceeds from the event were then donated to five worthy organizations – Livingston County 4-H, Teresa House, Rescue Pit, Hearthside Cats, and the Humane Society of Livingston County.

“All of the proceeds went to local organizations that are near and dear to my heart - and shaped my life for the better,” she said.

“My mother and I always do a fundraiser for our birthdays,” added Chaundacey. “Since our birthdays are a week apart, it's easy to do.”

While the pandemic initially led to the cancellation of Chaundacey’s Sweet 16 birthday party and the family’s annual fundraiser, it didn’t stop them from celebrating and helping the community. Instead, they elected to combine the events and hold their biggest fundraiser to date – a Chicken BBQ!

This year’s meal featured chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, roll, and a cookie.

Thank you to The Cake Place, Angry Rooster Deli, the Avondale Pub, Good Spirits Wine & Liquor, Sign Blazer Signs, Top Gun Dustless Blasting, and Livingston County 4-H for their generous donations and support. Special thanks to Ron Niedermaier for donating food and lending his cooking talents.

Chaundacey was also grateful to her parents for all of their hard work. She credited her mom Colleen with organizing the fundraiser and her dad Trinity with purchasing the necessary supplies.

Family and friends also helped out and/or donated items and baskets for the raffle. Danielle Pickett, Erin and Randy Crane, Isaac Knapp, Carrianne and Lauren Conge, Carol Crane, and Brian Crane all provided their support at the event.

Chaundacey noted: “It was amazing to be able to hand over such large donations to five organizations. With so many people wanting my mom and I to do this again, we have decided to try and make it happen next year. If this year and this fundraiser have taught me and my family anything, it's that in times of hardship, community coming together can make awesome things happen.”

To learn more about the Livingston County 4-H Program, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County at 585-991-5420 | 585-335-1752.