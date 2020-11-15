Used vehicle purchase goes wrong for Livonia man

Staff reports

GENESEO — A Livonia man is facing felony criminal mischief charges after frustrations over a used vehicle purchase boiled over, said Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty.

It is alleged that on Nov. 6, Kyle C. Ladue, 24, was upset over a used vehicle purchase. It is further alleged that Ladue went back to the address on Lakeville Road where he bought the vehicle and smashed out the windows on three other vehicles that were on the property as well as damaging a security camera.

On Nov.10, Sheriff’s Investigator Connor Sanford arrested and charged Ladue with two counts of third-degree felony criminal mischief and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Ladue was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The offenses did qualify for pre-arraignment detention under the NYS Justice Reform Act as the victims of the crimes requested an order of protection against Ladue, however, a Judge may not set bail.

Ladue was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Ossian Justice Wilson. The Judge did release Ladue on his own recognizance as required by law and Deputies did set him free.

The incident was investigated by members of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and Forensic Identification Unit under the Command Leadership of Investigator Connor Sanford.