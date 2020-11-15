Sheriff: Naples man found in attic of protected parties' home

Staff reports

LIVONIA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty reported the arrest of an Ontario County resident on felony charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 6 at approximately 9:10 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Russell Drive in Livonia for a possible trespass in progress.

When Deputies arrived on scene, a search of the residence was conducted and it was found that David M. Santillo, 38, of Naples was hiding in an attic crawlspace within the residence. It is alleged that Santillo did not have permission to be in the residence and it is further alleged that Santillo had four active court issued orders of protections against him, where occupants of the residence were the protected parties.

Santillo was taken into custody, arrested and charged by Sheriff’s Deputies with felony burglary in the second degree and four counts of felony criminal contempt in the first degree.

Santillo was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention as the offenses did qualify for pre-arraignment detention under the NYS Justice Reform Act. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges. It was recommended that Santillo be held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Santillo was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Village of Dansville Justice Scott Kenney. The Judge did remand Santillo to the custody of the Sheriff on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond.

The incident was investigated by members of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and Command Staff under the Command Leadership of Sergeant Joseph Breu.