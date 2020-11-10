Illegal stun gun leads to weapons charge for Mt. Morris woman

Staff reports

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Mt. Morris resident on Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and felony weapons charges after a traffic stop.

On Sept. 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Interstate 390 for a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically.

Deputy Michael Donals located the vehicle in question and initiated a traffic stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Makayla E. Figueroa, 23. The Deputy Sheriff suspected that Figueroa was under the influence of drugs and began a roadside investigation which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests.

At the conclusion of the roadside investigation, Figueroa was transported by EMS to Strong Memorial Hospital where a blood sample was taken from Figueroa. The blood sample was later sent to a forensic lab for testing. It was also discovered during the investigation that Figueroa was in possession of an illegal stun gun, police said. Figueroa was released pending the results from the forensic lab.

On Oct. 30, Figueroa was arrested and charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree after lab results showed that Figueroa had a narcotic analgesic in her system. The weapons charge was a D felony due to Figueroa having a prior felony level conviction.

Figueroa was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention as the offenses did qualify for pre-arraignment detention under the NYS Justice Reform Act as a Judge may take action on the status of a license, however, a Judge may not set bail on the charges under the law.

Figueroa was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Village of Avon Justice Temperato. The Judge did release Figueroa on her own recognizance as required by law and Deputies did set her free.

Deputy Michael Wade and Deputy Michael Phillips also assisted with the investigation.