Drug Task Force seizes cocaine, makes arrest

MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of a Mount Morris resident following an investigation into cocaine sales in the Mount Morris area.

On Oct. 22, members of the Livingston County Drug Task Force in conjunction with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant at 1 Van Dorn Avenue in the Village of Mount Morris. As a result of the search warrant, over four ounces of cocaine and materials used for the packaging and distribution of cocaine were seized.

Juan E. Ortiz, 57, was arrested and charged by the Mount Morris Police Department with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree (a class A-II Felony) and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (a class B felony).

Ortiz was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted due to the felony level charges. It was recommended that Ortiz be held without the chance of bail. Ortiz was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Livonia Judge Linsner. The Judge did remand Ortiz to the custody of the Sheriff being held without the chance of bail pending action by the Livingston County Court.

On Oct. 23, Ortiz appeared before Livingston County Court Judge Kevin Van Allen and was released on his own recognizance in accordance with the NYS Justice Reform Act as an A-II felony is not allowable for a Judge to hold a defendant on. Ortiz was provided a future court date for further proceedings.

The Livingston County Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the Avon Police Department, the Caledonia Police Department, the Geneseo Police Department, the Dansville Police Department, the Mount Morris Police Department, the Nunda Police Department and the Livingston County District Attorney’s Office.