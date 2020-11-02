Wayland Legion hosts Halloween

By Jasmine Willis

The Express

WAYLAND — The ghosts, princesses, dinosaurs, monsters, clowns, pirates and more made their way to the Legion on Halloween.

Wayland American Legion held its first Halloween event to lift the spirits of the community. There were 100 bags of candy passed out to local children. Forty of those bags had coloring books. Apple cider and prepackaged donuts were provided by the Lain’s Cider Mill in Canisteo. The Wayland American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary hosted the event and passed out all of the candy and treats.

Kelly Harrison, Wayland American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary president, said they wanted to keep the holiday alive for the community. It is about rising above the things going on right now for the community.

Elizabeth Holubek, Wayland American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary member, said it was a wonderful way to give back to the community this year. She was dressed up like the Good Witch from Oz. She had her whole truck decorated in the Wizard of Oz theme.

Judy Perkowski, Wayland American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary member, added this was the safest way to be sure the local children could enjoy Halloween this year.

The Wayland American Legion is doing everything it can this year to be sure the community has something to look forward to in these challenging times. The turnout for the Halloween event was incredible. The support from the community in all the Legion events is always outstanding.

“We had a much better turnout than I thought we would have on this cold night. The Halloween special turned out to be a big success,” Kevin Mark, post commander of Wayland American Legion, said. “We want to give a big thank you to Lain’s Cider Mill for the apple cider and donuts. It really all comes together. These places work together to help each other out in these times. They have been very generous to us and other organizations. In these trying times they gave us and other organizations a discount.”

Kelly Jerome, Wayland American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary treasurer, said it is fun to see the community come together for this event.

“It is great to see the kids be able to come out for this event and not have to be cooped up on Halloween. We thought why stop life during this pandemic. The kids really needed this tonight,” she said.

“This event is similar to the Easter one we had this year. That one was a big turnout for us too. We wanted the kids to have something to look forward to and have a safe destination to go to for trick or treating. The parents could decide at their own discretion to come with their kids to an event that wasn’t canceled,” she added.

In a year that took a lot away from the small-town communities at least the children were still able to dress up as their favorite villains, superheroes, and monsters for Halloween.