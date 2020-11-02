Leicester man charged with felony robbery

Staff reports

LEICESTER — Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Leicester resident on felony robbery charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

It is alleged that on Oct. 26, at approximately 5:35 a.m., 51-year-old Guillermo Dediego-Reyes went to a factory on Mt. Morris Road and confronted a female. It is further alleged that Dediego-Reyes held a pistol to the female and stole her cell phone. Dediego-Reyes fled the scene prior to Sheriff’s Deputies arriving.

Sheriff’s Investigators later located Dediego-Reyes and took him into custody. Dediego-Reyes was arrested and charged with felony Robbery in the 1st Degree, Menacing in the 2nd Degree, and Petit Larceny.

Dediego-Reyes was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention as the offenses did qualify for pre-arraignment detention under the NYS Justice Reform Act. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was recommended that Dediego-Reyes be held on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.

Dediego-Reyes was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Avon Justice Temperato. The Judge did remand Dediego-Reyes to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond.

The incident was investigated by members of the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) under the command of Sheriff’s Investigator Gene Chichester.