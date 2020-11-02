Knoxville man arrested on 390

Staff reports

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Knoxville, Tenn. resident on felony charges after a traffic stop.

On Oct. 24, Deputy Michael Telesca was dispatched to Interstate 390 for a report of a vehicle driving erratically. The Deputy Sheriff located the vehicle in question and initiated a traffic stop.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as 29-year-old Christopher S. Giuka. The Sheriff’s Deputy suspected that Giuka was under the influence of alcohol and conducted a roadside DWI investigation which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the roadside investigation, Giuka was taken into custody for DWI.

Giuka was then transported to the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters where Deputy Heather Benjamin of the Jail Division administered a breathalyzer test. The breathalyzer revealed that Giuka had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .18%.

A records check revealed that Guika had a previous DWI related conviction in June of 2016. Giuka’s driver’s license was also revoked for a DWI related conviction.

Giuka was arrested and charged with felony Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC greater than .18%, felony Driving While Intoxicated, and felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree. The DWI and AUO charges were felonies due to the previous convictions.

Giuka was then turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and issued appearance tickets for the charges as the offenses did not qualify for pre-arraignment detention under the NYS Justice Reform Act.

Giuka was released to a responsible third party and provided a future court date.

Deputy Michael Wade assisted on scene with the investigation.