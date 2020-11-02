4-H Charity Animal Program benefits 4 organizations

Staff reports

Four Livingston County 4-H members participated in the Charity Animal Program and donated the proceeds from their 4-H Market Animal Project to charitable organizations. The market animals were auctioned as part of the Virtual 4-H Livestock Auction earlier this summer.

Rian de Wit and Tessa Rodwell each sold a pen of two market birds. Robert Loewke purchased Rian’s birds for $81 while Jennifer Noto purchased Tessa’s for $195. After the sale, Rian and Tessa chose to donate their proceeds to Begin Again Horse Rescue and Catholic Charities of Livingston County - Mt. Morris Food Pantry, respectively.

Alyssa Healy’s market lamb was purchased by Marisa Teeter for $310. Proceeds from the sale were donated to the Northeast Organic Farming Association of NY.

Finally, Connor Rodwell sold his market hog to Swede Farms Inc. for $1,125. The sale benefited the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County Ag in the Classroom Program.

This project is not only about how 4-H’ers use the proceeds from their project animal, but the learning process and skill development that takes place throughout the duration of the project. For a minimum of four months, 4-H youth take care of their animals every day. Members also have to complete project records as well as market their project animals to potential buyers. Each member participated in virtual showmanship and market classes this year using video submission in which each project animal was judged independently.

“We are pleased to have four outstanding participants in this year’s Charity Animal Program,” said Youth Development Team Leader Mark Wittmeyer. “These four young adults truly exemplify what caring about and helping your community is. They have learned at a young age that it is very gratifying to give to organizations that help others in need.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Livingston County 4-H Program, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County at 585-991-5420 | 585-335-1752 or livingston@cornell.edu.