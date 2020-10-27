Livingston County receives award for interactive COVID-19 map

Staff reports

GENESEO — Last week, Livingston County received a NYS GIS Association 2020 Fight Against COVID-19 Award for its interactive COVID-19 map.

Links to the desktop and mobile versions of the map can be found on the County’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage.

The map was created in March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has recorded close to 274,000 views since the initial release.

According to Deputy Planning Director Heather Ferrero, “We are truly honored to receive this award from the NYS GIS Association. The County’s COVID-19 map has proven to be a powerful communications tool during this crisis. Many thanks to the County Planning Department, County Department of Health, County Administration and Geocove, Inc. for partnering on this effort.”

County Administrator Ian M. Coyle added, “The use of technology has been a critical part of our COVID-19 response. I am very proud of this team for its adaptability, agility, and attention to detail as the crisis continues to evolve.”

The NYS GIS Association is a statewide professional organization for GIS (Geographic Information Systems) and related industries. At its virtual Annual Meeting on Oct. 21, the NYS GIS Association honored Livingston County and four other recipients statewide with the 2020 Fight Against COVID-19 Award under the category of GIS Applications/Dashboards. Other recipients in this category included Erie County Office of GIS, New York University, Rockland County Planning Department, and Suffolk County GIS.