COVID-19 Community Survey: County wants to hear from you

Staff reports

GENESEO — The Livingston County Office of Workforce Development is conducting a survey to help us better understand the needs of the community since COVID-19 emerged.

The county is interested in your thoughts on poverty and the people in need living in Livingston County. The survey only takes three minutes to complete, and your responses are 100% anonymous. The findings from this survey will be used to direct funding to respond to the coronavirus.

The link to the online survey is: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M7KJJR3. Hardcopies of the survey are also available at the Livingston County Office of Workforce Development, Government Center, 6 Court Street, Room 105, Geneseo, NY 14454. The survey will close at 4:00PM on November 5, 2020.

Call the Livingston County Office of Workforce Development at 585-243-7047 for more information.