Livingston County asks residents to follow executive orders

Staff reports

MOUNT MORRIS — According to Livingston County Public Health Director, Jennifer Rodriguez, the number of COVID-19 positive cases has increased markedly in Livingston County over the last week.

“Earlier this week, we recorded the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Livingston County since the pandemic began in March,” stated Rodriguez.

As we move toward the winter season, it is anticipated that the challenges with maintaining social distance will increase, especially if community members frequent restaurants and have indoor social gatherings. While Livingston County recognizes the economic impact the pandemic has caused - particularly on businesses - it is also of great importance to help ensure that businesses stay open while protecting public health.

To this effect, the Livingston County Department of Health will continue to exercise its authority to perform enforcement under Public Health Laws. Fines may be issued for non-compliance with current New York State Executive Orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic in amounts ranging from $500 to $10,000.

Complaints or concerns about non-compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and associated Executive Orders can be made through NYS PAUSE and will get directed to the appropriate party, including the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Health.

To file a complaint concerning a business, contact the New York on PAUSE Enforcement Task Force at 1-833-789-0470 or fill out an online form at: https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask

For complaints concerning your employer or place of work, contact the New York State Department of Labor at 1-833-789-0470 or fill out an online form at: https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm

If you feel someone is not maintaining proper quarantine requirements, call the Livingston County Department of Health at 585-243-7270.

Livingston County Administrator Ian M. Coyle stated, “It is important for individuals and businesses to take responsibility for their decisions during this crisis. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, comply with COVID-19 guidance, and work together to protect the health and safety of our community.”