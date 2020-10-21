Dansville’s Buschang completes internship at Canisius

Staff reports

BUFFALO — More than 200 Canisius College students concluded their summer internship programs, as part of their academic studies.

The students who participated in and recently completed internship programs are:

Austin Buschang, of Dansville, from the Canisius College Class of 2020. Buschang earned a degree in Sport Management and completed an internship with Canisius Men's Basketball as a Student Manager.

Pasquale Giuliano, of Hemlock, from the Canisius College Class of 2020. Giuliano earned a degree in Digital Media Arts and completed an internship with Bean Media Productions.

Bailey Lis, of Honeoye, from the Canisius College Class of 2020. Lis earned a degree in Sport Management and completed an internship with Project Play WNY.

Miguel Valencia-Vallejo, of Geneseo, from the Canisius College Class of 2020. Valencia-Vallejo earned a degree in Accounting/Accounting Information Systems and completed an internship with Ernst & Young, Delaware North, QTA Machining and Signity Financial.

As defined by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, an internship is a form of experiential learning that integrates knowledge and theory learned in the classroom with practical application and skills development in a professional setting.

At Canisius College, the Griff Center for Student Success supports professional internship programs that focus on quality, engagement and professionalism. The Griff Center works as a liaison with local and national employers to provide students with professional learning experiences outside of the classroom, so that students may apply what they're learning in the classrom and make connections in professional fields they are considering for career paths.

The Griff Center also makes available Handshake, a free portal which students can use to connect to thousands of organizations looking to hire Canisius graduates for positions in Western New York and nationwide. Additionally, the Griff Center plays host to Griff Fair, an annual career and internship event held each spring for students.