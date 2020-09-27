Researchers are still not entirely able to predict when certain years will be a great year for acorns or not, but the fall of 2020 is featuring a bumper crop, here in Western NY.

And it seems like a great year for wild apples too in spots, though with our exceedingly dry summer and early "drop," many of the apple trees have already littered the ground with their fruit.

And that is great news for deer hunters, at least for those of us who hunt in oak stands, whether the Red oak or the White oak, and/or have wild apple trees to key on.

Weather does seem to have a significant effect on the amount of production of acorns and wild apples, according to forestry experts, as it effects pollination rates.

And these fruit bearing trees do "rest" — that is, they need to take a few years off to rebuild depleted minerals and energy, especially those in the more challenging microclimates.

But there is no 100% predictable model yet to enable us to call a year in advance of any bumper crop of any wild mast, whether acorns, beechnuts, wild apples, or hawthorns ("thorn apples") for that matter.

Oak trees have been studied for hundreds of years in Europe and generations of acorn prognosticators still scratch their heads.

When preseason deer spot-lighters say things like, "We drove around for two hours last night and didn't hardly see a deer," the presumption is that the deer population is lower because there are fewer sightings.

But more than likely, when there is a good mast (apple, acorn, etc.) crop, and "early fall," like this year, the deer are in the woods.

And they are not out in the middle of the crop fields or food plots, therefore not as obvious in the spotlight's beam.

Whitetails positively love acorns and apples and when watching them eat, it's quite evident. You can almost read the expression in a whitetail’s eyes, the way they roll their eyes back and move their mouths.

Scientists report that acorns have up to 10 times the amount of fat compared to corn and twice the amount of carbs per weight.

No wonder deer leave the cornfields when the acorns fall nearby.

Whitetails need all the fat they can store up to ease the lean times of winter just around the corner.

Many does have fawns growing inside, while bucks need to replenish their energy from the depleting rigors of the rut.

If you have had good luck out of a stand in oak trees during previous years, chances are great that it will be good again this year. New research of oak tree acorn production, both Red and White, has shown that some trees are simply much better producers than others. Ditto with wild apples.

But if you believe a certain tree is a dud, a poor producer, give it a chance on a few bumper crops before you mark it for removal.

Some oak trees carpet the floor with acorns and others, even the same age class, simply don’t produce.

To help determine stand site selection, I like to use my binoculars when checking out the oak stand in order to assess where the clusters of acorns are densest up in the canopy.

One would think that during a bumper crop acorn or apple year like this one, mast cover scent would work especially well for hunters. But the natural way is to take a few apples up into our stand.

Munching them is a great way to cover residual and ambient human scent as well, and if not better than squirting on what we bought in a plastic bottle, I presume it tastes better!

Always a wonderment: deer seem to prefer those bitter hawthorns (thorn apples), even nudging good looking apples aside in their quest for the little red fruit, eating them like teenagers munching potato chips.

Some trees drop their fruit significantly earlier than others.

Those of us who set up a deer stand near these "early" apple trees, or early falling acorns, may get excited in the initial part of the season.

But by later in October or November those early trees could easily be spent and void of acorns. That stand we put up early turns out to have outlived its usefulness.

The deer have moved on to different area, a better producing tree. And we need to do the same.

