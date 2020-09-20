Most deer hunters would agree that there are a number of key elements that go into making a good stand.

Topping my list is the stand's location in relation for scent-control; that is wind or air movement direction.

Hunters who do not pay attention to the wind can find themselves awfully bored.

A stand is not worth much if it's on the wrong side of the wind and the deer picks up on the hunter long before either is in sight.

Last week I put up a portable on top of a high ridge at the top of a deep wooded basin.

There's a goldmine there this year - acorns in big clusters, high up at the top of the old trees' crowns. And the ground is already littered with caps and newly fallen acorns.

The tree stand tree was a good one, a triple trunk coming out of its base.

In contrast, tree stands that are put up on lone pole trees may seem all right in the early weeks of archery season, that is until the leaves come down in the middle of October. Then the deer hunter sticks out like a stop sign.

Tree stands should be tucked into the boughs of a hemlock tree, a split trunk tree, or at least one with a couple trunks or big limbs, so that the hunter's silhouette is broken up.

After setting the metal portable stand in place and pulling myself in it for the first time, feeling the sway of the tree and that old familiar sensation felt good.

"Ground seems a long way down," I thought to myself as I looked through the wire floor of the two-foot by two-foot folding platform. The nylon safety belt always gives an extra feeling of comfort.

"Nice. Sturdy, doesn't wobble." Has good, natural shooting lanes. Covers the main trail across the ridge at a decent distance," I thought. (Not too close but not too far, either.) Always pick up an imaginary bow and pretend to shoot it at imaginary deer.

But as I studied the winds and thought and considered their swirling patterns, the realization sunk in that this stand was actually in the wrong location for the normal prevailing winds and I just wasted my time, climbing up, setting the stand, and judiciously trimming shooting lanes.

"Darn it," I thought.

"A lot of sweat for nothing."

Too late to do anything about it, now.

So the following week found me back up on top of the ridge, picking out another tree, pulling the stand and moving it 40 yards to the other side of the trail/movement zone so that the prevailing breeze (from the southwest) would be in my face and hit any deer moving on the trail first.

Now, there was a time when the: "it is good enough" attitude would have prevailed. And experienced deer hunters know that, no matter what, either stand would produce deer sightings.

But when after truly wild and hard-hunted big bucks and old does with a bow and arrow, hunters need every edge they can get. "Sightings" may be fine for a shotgun, camera or rifle stand, but not for a bow. Just 10 yards can make all the difference.

Correct placement of a tree stand is crucial.

After a stand is hung, work on the stand is still not done.

Next comes the pruning of tree limbs for shooting lanes.

Prune the limbs so that a deer coming in has some cover but at the optimal range (I like about 20 yards), there are openings to shoot through, at ideally 270 degrees in around in front.

A wide, clear, park-like space is not a good thing, much as one might think. Shooting corridors, instead, allow an arrow to fly unimpeded. But also, there's enough cover so that when a deer walks past, its head is behind a tree or brush, allowing us to come to full draw.

Whitetails have spooked uncountable times when a hunter drew back his bow after clearing out too much obstructing brush when tuning up the stand site.

And a couple hints about trimming out a stand:

Make sure any saplings cut are cut at ground level and cover up the little stump with leaves. Drag the downed sapling and limbs away. No sense in announcing to every passing critter, as well as the whitetails that a deer stand is here.

I like to leave the area as natural as possible.

Back up in the stand:

Imagine which direction the deer will be moving. Imagine the shot. Fold the seat down and see where is best to hang your bow, or later after archery season, the gun so when the deer is coming, there will be a minimum of movement and zero noise.

I like to practice this over and over so there are no surprises, like interfering limbs and twigs.

But sometimes, no matter how much we plan, figure and dream; our stands may need further tuning.

Deer may be reacting to changing food sources, to pressure from other hunters, shifting wind patterns, and human land use patterns.

So we might even have to move it again.

Oak Duke writes a weekly column appearing on the Outdoors page.