The simple act of catching a bass with a rod and reel starts for many of us by “dunking a worm,” most often a night crawler that we picked up in the yard or a red worm from the compost bin.

In pursuit of more and larger fish, we progress and beat the waters with artificial lures of all sorts; from feathered wet and dry flies to extruded plugs, crankbaits, and spinners.

The selection, possibilities and combinations of lures can be mind-boggling.

We go topwater sometimes, across the bottom at other times, just under the surface, in fact we fish at all levels of the water column; deep, shallow, and in between.

We wander far from where we started.

But the lowly worm, now modernized in a rubber or plastic format is considered the best bait, day in and night out, to fool Mr. Bass.

It has often been said that more bass have been caught on the plastic worm than all the other baits put together.

Surprisingly, plastic worms were late coming on the fishing scene. Not until the 1950’s did they begin to catch on with bass anglers after having been patented by inventive, experimental fishermen.

One case of early worm piscatorial inventiveness was reported when an angler tried fishing with a rubber worm that he purchased in a store meant to be a joke that was to be dropped in a drink glass. Success followed like a tsunami.

And the race was on, and the market for artificial worms was born.

Today the colors and styles of plastic worms can be overwhelming, as the worm has certainly turned from its humble backyard genesis.

And like colors of cars and trucks, shirts, and shoes, we all have our favorites. We all have our opinions that we swear by or swear at.

But according to the experts and marketers, today’s best and favorite color of plastic worm for bass fishing is the green pumpkin. Often it is impregnated with red, black, or gold flakes.

The number one style of worm is the now classic nine-inch ribbon tail worm, but the Senko style is the hot new up and comer.

Other colors that are popular are pumpkinseed, black, brown, and watermelon. But color has a regional component, dependent on water clarity.

My two favorites are purple and pumpkin, in the 9-inch ribbon-tail style, either Texas (with a sliding bullet weight) or Carolina rigged (with a swivel above a leader, and a sliding weight above that.)

Texas or Carolina rigged worms of that larger size are usually threaded on a size No. 3 or 4, offset bait hook. I like to fish the Texas worm by dragging it slowly across the bottom. Same with the Carolina style, which rides up higher in the water column, off the bottom.

One of the advantages of plastic worms is that they are not as messy as live bait, are more consistent, are more storable with a much longer shelf-life, and are considered by most as more sporting.

When fishing for bass with plastic worms:

"Stay in contact with the fish." That means keep the line taunt with a tiny bit of tension. Underwater cameras have shown us the incredible frequency in which fish pick up a plastic worm, mouth it, and then spit it back out. Meanwhile, the eager fisherman on the other end of the line has no clue that the fish is actually there and biting the bait.

Bobbers and floating indicators attached to the line give us a visual cue even though our fingers do not feel the line twitch. But they are a pain to cast.

"It doesn't cost anything to set the hook." This is a great saying. In order to catch a fish on a plastic worm, the hook must be driven up into the hard mouth of a big bass. Time and again anglers don’t set or jerk the rod up hard enough. The fish is on only for just the briefest of moments and we miss the fish of the day. "You can never set too hard."

"Re-tie after a couple of fish." We often forget to take the time to re-tie the hook. The little knot at the end of the line on the hook gets more and more frayed and stressed, becoming continually weaker as cast after cast, and fish after fish, are battled, falling for that plastic worm.

