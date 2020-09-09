The NYSPHSAA delays football, volleyball and competitive cheer to a start date of March 1

The wait is over, but it’s not a happy ending for fans of football, volleyball and competitive cheer in New York.

After months of waiting to learn the fate of these sports that have been termed high-risk during the coronavirus pandemic, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association on Wednesday night announced they are on hold and will not be played this fall. Instead, they will be delayed until March 1, 2021, and be part of what NYSPHSAA is calling the Fall Sports Season II.

"I completely sympathize," Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of NYSPHSAA, told reporters in a conference call. "In the course of two days, we’ve had seven Zoom meetings with 500 (athletic directors) … and we listened to their concerns."

The impact of this decision has several ramifications.

To start, there will be no football, volleyball or competitive cheer this calendar year. These sports can begin practice on March 1. Games and scrimmages can begin after the practice requirements are met, which is 10 for volleyball and cheer and 12 for football.

In addition, the spring sports season will begin with practice on April 19 instead of the original date of March 15.

That essentially creates two seasons within the traditional season. The hope, according to Zayas, is that it will allow students to play their fall sport while also participating in a spring sport. There is the potential for an overlap of about two weeks.

"We’re attempting to provide … the opportunity to have a quality participation experience," said Zayas.

There will be no state tournament for the Fall Sports Season II in accordance with the plan already announced that no fall sports will have a state or regional tournament.

As for the fall sports deemed low- and moderate-risk for 2020, they remain unchanged and can begin practice on Sept. 21 to prepare for their seasons.

Zayas also said that as of now, the winter and spring seasons remain unchanged and will proceed as scheduled outside of the later start date for spring sports. That includes state and regional tournaments.

Zayas stressed that the decision for the high-risk sports was made as "a theme emerged" during meetings with ADs across the state. That theme was safety concerns for students. When asked about data consulted to help with the decision, Zayas pointed to the New York State Department of Health and the guidelines provided there.

"We respect the decision of state officials," he said. "We haven’t been given the justification (behind the DOH decision). But they’re the experts in this field and we’re going to take their guidance."

The decision was finalized on Wednesday afternoon and Zayas said it wasn’t easy.

"These are unprecedented times and unfortunately, difficult decisions will have to be made to address this ongoing crisis. We continue to stay committed to providing support to our member schools and quality participation experiences for the students we serve."