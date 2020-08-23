Wild ride leads Balman from pros to Houghton coaching gig

HOUGHTON — Erica Balman has suffered heartbreak, disappointment and failure throughout her basketball career, but never once did she give up.

Through the pain and anguish, Balman never stopped working. She fought and clawed for her position, left her heart and soul on the court, and against all odds, achieved some of her biggest basketball dreams.

And now, Balman is ready to start the next chapter of her basketball career, as she has taken a position as the assistant coach for the Houghton College Women’s Basketball Program.

While Houghton may be a strange place to call home for many who played overseas, the quaint village will be a reminder of where Balman group up just outside of Syracuse. It was in a small town just like Houghton where Balman originally dreamed of a big basketball career.

“I grew up in a small town right outside of Syracuse, NY where there is nothing but a pizza shop, a grocery store and one stop light. At seventeen years old, I knew I wanted to get out, and basketball was the means I used to travel. However, I was the first athlete in my family to really have college interests, so my mother and I had no idea what we were doing. We were very new to the recruiting process,” said Balman.

But instead of just hoping for the best, Balman did everything in her power to get herself some exposure. She spoke at length about how her mother drove her 10 hours roundtrip to practice in New Jersey for an AAU team, and how all of her hard work eventually paid off with a DI scholarship.

“I attended a total of three major AAU tournaments that summer in Orlando, Nashville and Atlanta where I generated mostly mid-major division one offers. From this, apparently, I was the 65th ranked post player in the country on ESPN.com but honestly speaking, I had no idea what that meant and I didn't really care. I was just playing basketball in my eyes because I loved it,” said Balman.

While she originally planned on heading to a prep school to get in one more year of experience, Balman ended up at Monmouth University, where she played four tough years of DI basketball and ended up as the schools 5th leading player in blocks. According to Balman, the experience at Monmouth taught her a great many things, but also led some of her greatest disappointments.

“My college career did not go as planned as many things in our lives often do. My work ethic only grew, however. I stayed on campus all year round by myself with my strength coach to get my body as in-shape as possible. I didn't get the playing time I thought I deserved with the amount of work I put in, so each game I didn't play, I stayed in my game uniform and worked out until they shut the lights off in the arena. Then I shot in the dark until campus police kicked me out. Eventually, I found ways to sneak back in the gym,” said Balman. “It broke my heart to have the game I loved so much not love me back, but I knew in those moments I was working for something much greater. I knew then — and I still do — that I was writing a story. There were small moments where another post player would get into foul trouble and I would get a chance to shine. I graduated in my four years being fifth in Monmouth's blocked shots history, and although that made me happy, I couldn't help but wonder all I could've done if I was given the opportunity to play.”

And just like every other player after graduation, Balman had dreams of playing in the WNBA. While that didn’t quite pan out, she did find a home overseas, where was getting paid to do what she loves.

“Playing professional basketball was the hardest thing I can say I've ever done, and it takes a special type of spirit so you don't get broken down. I was by myself in an apartment, with an extreme culture shock and a language barrier. But It re-instilled my love for basketball through the independence I was granted,” said Balman. “I went from being under-looked and never seeing the court, to being expected to lead a team. It was quite the dynamic shift, and although it pushed me to my breaking points constantly, Germany showed me strength within myself I didn't know I had.”

While Balman had plans of returning to professional basketball, COVID-19 changed her plans, which is how she found Houghton College.

“I was going to sign a contract to play in Tokyo this summer, but everything got shut down right before. I know God has perfect plans for us, so instead of dwelling, I set out to make my next passion begin which has always been coaching/mentorship. I felt like in the circumstances that are happening in the world currently, my positive energy, passion, and work ethic are needed in the coaching world to uplift student athletes during this time,” said Balman. “The fact that coaching at Houghton worked out for me is amazing. I fell in love with the environment that encapsulates Houghton with Christianity and the morals and values the college requires. The people all are in their profession for the right reasons and I am very excited to learn from everyone around me.”

And while Balman’s work ethic and ambitions are boundless, she stated that she has no concrete plans for the future. Right now, she is going to live in the moment, learn from everyone around her and keep on writing her own story.

“There is no job in the world too small or too large for me, and whatever doors He opens, I will most definitely entertain. All I know is that I have a story to tell, and this is the piece of the world in which I am going to tell it,” said Balman.