4th generation NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt talks road courses, return to JD Motorsports, family legacy

Here’s a bit of NASCAR trivia.

Which member of the Earnhardt family can claim the most recent top-5 finish at Watkins Glen International?

No, it’s not Dale Jr., who won a then-Busch Series race at The Glen back in 1999.

Look a little further down the family tree.

Jeffrey Earnhardt — Dale Jr.’s nephew, the son of Kerry Earnhardt — finished second in a 2008 K&N East Series race at The Glen as a 19-year-old driving for Dale Earnhardt, Inc. A year later, he ran his first-ever Nationwide Series race on the road course nestled in New York state’s scenic Finger Lakes region.

Like thousands of others across the northeast who flock to Watkins Glen for NASCAR weekend each August, Earnhardt was looking forward to returning to the track this weekend. The COVID-19 pandemic red-flagged those plans, though, and NASCAR moved The Glen’s race weekend to the Daytona road course.

"I was pretty bummed about not being able to go to Watkins Glen. It’s probably one of my favorite road courses we go to. I really enjoy racing there," Earnhardt said. "Watkins Glen is such a fast, fun road course that I really enjoy running on. It will be interesting to see how Daytona plays out. It’ll be a big curveball for a lot of the guys in the NASCAR world. It’ll be fun, it’ll be different but nothing can take the place of Watkins Glen. It’s a badass road course."

This year’s trip to The Glen would have marked a full circle moment for Earnhardt — his last race at the track was in 2014 with JD Motorsports. Now, six years later, Earnhardt is driving for JDM in the Xfinity Series once again.

A long road

Earnhardt has taken a winding road back to JDM, one full of left and right turns. That 2014 campaign was Earnhardt’s lone full season in the Xfinity or Cup series. He broke into Cup with GoFas Racing in late 2015 and ran 22 Cup races in 2016, then competed in all but the road course events in 2017 for Circle Sport, missing Watkins Glen with Boris Said hopping in the No. 33 for the small one-car operation.

Earnhardt’s best finish in a Cup car is an 11th at Daytona in 2018 with Premium Motorsports. Aside from a one-off Xfinity race at Richmond for Dale Jr.’s JR Motorsports in 2014, Earnhardt has primarily driven for the underdogs of the NASCAR garage, bereft of the big budgets that buy speed.

That changed last year, when Earnhardt had sponsor support to run a handful of Xfinity races in Joe Gibbs Racing equipment. Earnhardt quickly capitalized, leading 29 laps to start the season at Daytona. He went on to grab three top-10 finishes, including a career-best third at Charlotte.

"It’s nice to see where you stack up whenever you’re given the opportunity, and I felt like we stacked up pretty well, especially racing and then being out for a few weeks (on a partial schedule) and then racing again," Earnhardt recalled. "It’s never good enough, I could’ve won every single race and I would’ve wanted to do it better. That’s just the competitive nature as a driver. It was nice to get that chance and just prove that you can do it.

"I learned a lot. Those guys have all the notes in the world and it was good to get the opportunity to see that. I feel like that was a big step in improving myself as a driver. There’s still a long ways to go but it was definitely a nice experience, to be able to learn and it gave me a little bit of a confidence boost."

Homecoming with JD Motorsports

Earnhardt’s plans heading into 2020 were unsettled; with an assist from Flexfit, he had sponsor support for 10-12 races at JD Motorsports, and hoped to grow the schedule from there.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck the sports landscape like lightning and shut down the season for two months.

JDM’s driver lineup got shuffled a bit on the restart, and after a few strong runs team owner Johnny Davis decided to roll with Earnhardt for the rest of the year. Earnhardt rewarded the faith by turning in eight straight top-25s to start his run in the No. 0 car.

"It’s cool to get to reunite with these guys," Earnhardt said. "They’ve always been super nice to me when I drove for them (in 2014) and after the fact. It’s a good group of guys. It’s really cool the way everything kind of circled back around this year. It has been a pretty fun year, all things considered with the craziness and not having practice. Being a smaller team, it’s a lot harder on us but I think we’ve done fairly decent for a small team."

Overall, Earnhardt has posted eight top-20s in 12 races in the 0 car, led by a 12th-place run at Texas. He currently sits 22nd in the driver’s points standings despite missing the first four races of the year. He’d likely be higher if not for being snakebit at road courses. Moving over into JDM’s 15 car with veteran Mike Wallace in the 0 for the road courses, a track bar mount broke at Indianapolis, and Earnhardt was sent careening off the track by contact from behind last week at Road America as the field slowed for a wreck.

"Road courses haven’t been too nice to us so far. We’ve struggled at road courses but we seem to strike a little something on our mile-and-a-half program and we’ve had a couple decent runs on the mile-and-a-half’s," Earnhardt said. "For a small team, I feel like we’ve definitely shown some strengths and hopefully can continue to improve on that and make the mile-and-a-half program even better. Hopefully when we go to these short tracks we can fire off and be really competitive there. Hopefully this weekend we can turn around this road course bad luck we’ve got. I really enjoy road racing. It’s kind of a bummer when you don’t get to go and run very well at them."

With the quick turnaround, the team was forced to prepare a new (old) road course car for Daytona this week. Road America was Earnhardt’s first race abbreviated by a wreck this season — a win in itself for a small team.

"We’re racing on a lot less (sponsorship money) than these bigger teams are and doing what we can to get through," Earnhardt said. "Taking care of the equipment and bringing it home each weekend is a big part of our race team. We want to make sure we’re making cars faster and not rebuilding them. It’s definitely stressful whenever you do tear one up like we did this past weekend. Knock on wood, we’ve been fortunate this year to come out of these races unscathed and we’ve been taking care of equipment while having decent runs."

While other teams may have more resources, for this week, at least, Earnhardt has an advantage over most of the field turning its first laps on the Daytona road course when the green flag drops on Saturday.

Earnhardt ran a slightly different configuration in the Rolex 24 back in 2011 and 2012, driving a Porsche for Rick Ware.

"The Porsche probably handled and drove a lot better than what our cars are gonna do. Those sportscars do everything we wish our stock cars did," Earnhardt said. "I think it’s going to be exciting. The fans are going to like it."

With 15 races left on the schedule, including another trip to Texas and superspeedway wild cards in Daytona and Talladega, Earnhardt is looking to push his JDM car a little closer to the front the rest of the season.

"I’d like to see us continue beating down those top-15s. Instead of people saying top-20s, I’d rather them say we’re racking up a bunch of top-15s and maybe some top-10s," Earnhardt said. "I think that’s realistic and a good goal for us, something we can achieve if we continue to work hard and improve on what we’ve got at the shop so we’re a little closer when we unload. A lot of our success so far this year has been just that."

Continuing the Earnhardt legacy

COVID-19 has robbed NASCAR of much of the fan experience, with its concourses and garage areas of packed fans often mingling with drivers. Those interactions are something NASCAR’s fourth-generation driver looks forward to in more normal times, when Earnhardt fans of all ages approach for an autograph or to share a story.

The black No. 3 flags and shirts are still a mainstay at any NASCAR event, nearly two decades after Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s passing.

"One thing I want to do the best I can is continue the legacy my grandpa worked so hard to build. He made the Earnhardt name something any race fan would recognize," Earnhardt said. "Trying to continue that legacy as best I can and hopefully make him proud is something I try my best to do. The support the Earnhardt fans give me is incredible. Now people are realizing there’s another Earnhardt still racing.

"It’s nice to hear those comments and the stories that fans tell you about the time they met my grandpa and what a great experience it was. I’ve heard some pretty wild stories. I love to hear the stories fans tell of when they met him and how they could relate to him because he was no different than anyone else. It’s cool to have that support from a fan base he worked so hard to build. Hopefully I can give them someone to continue to pull for and continue to try and grow that legacy and keep it going for many years to come."

To do that, Earnhardt will need sponsor support in a difficult economic climate. The most famous last name in American motorsports doesn’t guarantee a ride — only sponsor dollars can do that.

This year, Earnhardt’s team has pieced together support from companies including Flexfit, EcoVirux and Contec. KSDT CPA of Miami, Fla. is on the car in Daytona this weekend.

"The sponsors have meant a ton to us. Originally we weren’t sure what we had (at the start of the season), and we’ve got some great partners helping out this year," he said. "This weekend we’ve got KSDT CPA on the car. They’ve been on just about everyone’s car at the shop. When you’ve got partners like that who are willing to step up and help out whenever they can, that’s what goes a long way with a small team like us. Hopefully we can break that bad road course luck we’ve had and give them a good run this weekend. Without these guys we couldn’t do what we do. All of our sponsors have helped out a ton this season."

Earnhardt’s team utilizes the #EarningEarnhardt hashtag on social media, emblematic of the driver’s willingness to work his way from the ground up and keep chasing the dream, even when a lack of funding has kept him off the track for long stretches.

Earnhardt is focused on maximizing the rest of this season, his longest run with one team since 2017, but drivers always have to be anticipating what’s around the next corner.

Earnhardt’s plans for 2021 are uncertain, dependent on funding. He is open to returning to JDM and chasing the organization’s first win. Many teams and drivers are waiting to see if NASCAR will continue with the pared-down race weekends that cut costs for teams. The shape the schedule takes in 2021 will inform how much sponsorship is needed to get to the track each week.

For Earnhardt, that’s what it’s all about — picking up speed each time out while working to secure the sponsorship that can help put an Earnhardt back in victory lane.

"We’re working hard to try and find that funding to be able to go and race and be real competitive every weekend. At the end of the day, that’s what matters the most. Without funding, you can’t do it," Earnhardt said. "You’ve got to have sponsorship and if you want to be competitive you’ve got to have a decent amount of sponsorship. That’s the goal."