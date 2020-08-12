Football program hoping for abbreviated schedule in spring

ALFRED — Students may be returning to campus, but life at Alfred University is much different in 2020 as the Empire 8 has canceled the fall sports season.

For the AU Saxon football team, there will be no early morning workouts, no two-a-day practices and on Saturdays in the fall, there will be no purple and gold on Yunevich Stadium’s Merrill field.

“Obviously we were tremendously disappointed to get that news. But to be honest, at the point that it happened, it wasn’t a total shock to me, and I think we all kind of saw it coming down the pike,” said head coach Bob Rankl. “It’s really disappointing from the perspectives of our senior student-athletes who were coming up on their final year of football.”

Rankl also stated that when the news did finally drop, his thoughts immediately went to his seniors, many of whom cannot afford to spend another year at Alfred University just to play football after graduation.

Rankl immediately began to speak with all of his players, but especially his seniors who had several things to weigh before returning to school in 2020.

“We’ve been doing zoom meetings throughout the pandemic, but basically I’ve been telling the guys what all their options are. There are guys that have opted to take a semester off in order to fulfill their eligibility. And there have been other guys who have decided that it is best for them and for their families to move on and get their degree. And I completely respect both of those decisions, and the guys who are moving on have all thanked me for having the opportunity, and I’ve been really thankful to hear that,” said Rankl. “This has been different for everybody.”

A small glimmer of hope still remains for football this year, as there are some plans being formed to have a small season in the spring. According to Rankl, the season would be five games and would not effect the eligibility of any student-athlete.

“I would be very supportive (of a spring season). Our goal here is to give players the best football experience we can. What the NCAA and Empire 8 is pushing for and what we are pushing for is to play a five game season this spring that ends on May 1. One of the advantages of a spring season would be that every player on our team would be eligible for a blanket COVID-19 redshirt year,” said Rankl. “So that’s basically a free spring of football. And that’s great. And for some of our seniors, that would be their final games, and it would be great to give them that.”

Decisions have been extremely tough for all involved, and because of that, Rankl stated that he has wanted to maintain contact with his student-athletes. By staying in touch, he could not only update them, but could also make sure that they were mentally prepared for anything.

“First and foremost we are trying to stay engaged with our players. We have had player meetings, positional meetings, team meetings, really any sort of meeting. We are trying to let the kids know that we really care,” said Rankl. “And I was telling the kids right up until the day that we canceled that you cannot let that mindset get you. You have to prepare for a whole season. That didn’t work out, but we want our guys to stay as positive as possible through this.”