SCIO — Irv Newton, a fixture of Scio Central School athletics in multiple capacities for decades, has received the 2020 Allegany County Service Award from the Allegany County Athletic Association.

According to his nomination, Newton has been around the sporting arena at Scio since attending school in the district. He stepped in to help coach basketball in the 90s, but his love has always been with the softball program. Newton has been coaching in Scio for 32 years. He was an assistant to Bob Wight for many years, helping the team win several County and Sectional titles. He stepped in to coach at the JV level at one point, but returned to the Varsity level when Wight stepped down.

During his tenure as softball coach, Newton led his team to two County and two Sectional titles. Newton was also named Section V Coach of the Year. Outside of the softball arena, Coach Newton has been keeping the clock for all Varsity and Modified soccer games for the past 25 years. During the winner, you will find him at the scorers table in the gymnasium keeping the basketball clock for all levels.

Newton has a great relationship with not just his softball players, but with other students and athletes in Scio as well. He is a great supporter for all teams in the community. Every spring, Newton holds a youth softball clinic for the younger kids. When not watching games from the scorebooth or table, you will also see him following teams to away games. Newton is a very excitable and passionate person/coach and he has left many lasting memories with many of his players. This would have been Irv’s last year as Varsity Softball Coach in Scio. He will truly be missed by his players.

Other nominations:

Bill Nolan

Nomination: Bill Nolan has been a teacher, coach, bookkeeper, volunteer and friend to many at Fillmore Central School since 1982. He has coached Varsity Girls Tennis for 33 years, Varsity Softball (17), Baseball (12), while also some years as Modified Basketball, Baseball and JV Soccer. Thirty-eight years of commitment and service to Fillmore C.S. is simply amazing in itself, but it is how he has gone about it that speaks volumes about his character. Humble, honest, full of integrity, and unselfishness epitomize Bill Nolan. His consistency of excellence, his tough exterior, but heart of gold is second to none. In his coaching span he has hit over a million baseball/softballs to kids and served even more tennis balls. Consistent and committed, he is a pillar at FCS in the classroom and in the athletic arena. Nolan has come to work every day for 38 years for one key reason – his desire to make a difference in kids’ lives.

Tyler Landries

Nomination: Tyler is a tribute to our basketball program. The kids respect him and listen to him. He is the most pleasant, dedicated young man I have ever known. He makes our program better without a doubt. He does a lot of stuff that I get credit for. Someday I hope he takes the head coaching position at Genesee Valley. He is going to be a great coach whenever and wherever he decides to go. Talk about dedication to our program, he drives from Portville for practice. The kids love him, I love him. He is well deserving of this award, no doubt. Just an amazing young man.

Kirk (Korky) Spangler

Nomination: Kirk, or as most know him, Corky, has been involved in sports in some form since the mid 70’s. His main sport is soccer. He played in school, was instrumental in playing “Sledge” summer soccer for Angelica, helped out with youth leagues and then got involved in refereeing and is doing it to this day. Although he refs multiple sports, I have been a soccer coach for years and have witnessed what I am saying for many years. He has been talked about as being at the top of the list for being a fair and consistent referee. It didn’t matter if he was doing a game where some of the kid’s parents were his friends, you knew he was going to be fair and consistent. He would not hesitate to answer coaches or players questions in a timely manner or stop the game and talk to a couple of kids that needed to have a little talk before something happened on the field. He wanted everyone to play a clean, aggressive but fair game. He is a constant in the referee world and I wish we had more like him. His style of referee speaks to his character and is an asset to the sport.