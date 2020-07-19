Just like so many times before, the bass were up in the lily pads, at the end of the bays, feeding on minnows.

I had positioned myself to tie into a big bass there.

Now a big bass is a relative term.

'Course it depends on your fishing area. A big bass in one lake, say a five-pounder, would be considered a big bass. But that same bass in Florida or Texas would just be a "run-of-the-mill" fish.

Largemouths grow bigger in the south because their "growing season" is longer. When northern bass are in a static state of near hibernation in wintertime up here, their southern cousins are still munching away on baitfish, little animals, and slithery critters.

And getting bigger all the time.

But there’s a downside to living down south for fish. Northern bass live longer.

Biologists who study these things have speculated that bass in the north do not "burn out" as quickly as their rebel cousin’s metabolic engines because they in effect, "rest" in the winter.

So, though a Northern bass may not be as big as one grown south of the Mason-Dixon line, he could be twice as old, and twice as smart.

Big bass are successful at eluding fishermen because they have evolved strategies and tactics that exploit our weaknesses.

And a big bass probes our technique and equipment every day. Wherever our weakness lies, the big bass will find it.

Normal-sized bass; one-, two-, and even three-pounders are not a fitting test and actually lull us into a sense of false ability (along with inflating our egos.)

A weakness can be in your line and it still can handle these smaller fish.

Such as: Back up in those lily pads (and despite a strong wind), we floated a drift where soft baits tossed into the smaller pads yielded strike after strike and bass after bass.

I soon had my limit and began culling (Culling = tossing back a smaller fish for every larger one caught, so that angler remains within the legal limit.)

Mistake No. 1: You can never "re-tie" enough. Call me lazy. Call me stupid. Call me stubborn.

After a few fish, lines can develop a weakness. Often, the exploitable weakness is in the knot.

And multiply that by 10 for every knot in the line. (Sometimes we fish with leaders and swivels (variations on the old Carolina rig.) And if there is a swivel and a leader in the setup, that means three knots to potentially go bad.

And when fishing in pike waters, that is where those toothy critters lurk there is an added danger.

Pike may slash at the bait, nick the line, and cause a weak spot.

Mistake No. 2: Check your line after every cast. Just run your fingers over the terminal part a couple feet above the first knot.

Now again, maybe we can even haul in a small bass or two or three, but the weakness never shows until a bonafide lunker strikes.

And that’s where that sickening feeling again - slack line and maybe part of a little pig-tail curl where the weakened knot gave way.

We had stumbled upon a deep trough, a groove in the four- to five-feet deep lily pad-choked bay. I tossed my bait into that deeper channel, carved by a feeder stream exiting from an adjacent swamp.

Not surprisingly, just after the cast, my line tightened and started moving toward the bow of the bass boat at a slow speed. And as they say, "You can never set the hook too hard." So my right hand crept up the shaft of the rod a bit to give more leverage on the hook set.

"Wham." My stiff bass stick bent.

Felt like a log.

But it moved.

And up came a surprisingly large bass, easily two feet long. Looked like a big Northern. He came up in the early morning sunlight, almost to the surface. Looked me in the eye.

Then with a rocketing run, as quick as any darting little fish, powered through the thick lily pad jungle like a torpedo.

"Ping." The line went slack. He snapped my 10-pound mono leader like it was a thread.

Ok. Ten-pound leader is great for catching small bass up in the pads. Tougher to see in the clear water than 12-, 14-, or 17-pound test monofiliment.

One more lesson learned.

Next time I'll be ready for him.

And yes, he may expose another weakness.

They seem so good at it.

Oak Duke writes a weekly column appearing on the Outdoors page.